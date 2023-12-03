Westbrook accumulated eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 victory over Golden State.

This was the third time this season that Westbrook was held below 20 minutes, and two of those have happened in the last three outings. Clippers coach Ty Lue seemed content to roll with Norman Powell for 30 minutes off the bench, and now that Westbrook is with the second unit these days, his role and his production are likely to be all over the place.