Westbrook had 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 133-116 loss to the Pacers.

Westbrook missed 12 games due to a fractured left hand but was sharp in his return Monday, scoring at nearly a point-per-minute pace. The veteran point guard also tied for the team lead with seven dimes despite logging just 18 minutes. Westbrook figures to continue coming off the bench as a second-unit spark moving forward, but his minutes should increase into the low-20s as he moves further from the injury absence.