Westbrook finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 134-126 win over the Warriors.

Westbrook's stat line contained its usual poor shooting from the field and poor shooting from the free-throw line, but it was noticeably lacking in any turnovers. While absence of turnovers was an unexpected outcome for Westbrook on a night he played nearly 30 minutes and took on a 25.3 percent usage rate, fantasy managers shouldn't expect mistake-free basketball from the veteran point guard with any sort of regularity. Even though he's still been taking a back seat to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George since joining the Clippers, Westbrook is still averaging 3.6 turnovers per game through nine appearances with his new team.