Westbrook totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and five steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 134-124 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Westbrook played 39 minutes during his Clippers debut in Friday's double-overtime loss to Sacramento, but he was on the court for just 25 minutes during Sunday's overtime defeat. He was unable to record a second consecutive double-double, but he matched his highest steal total of the season. The 34-year-old should have more opportunities to contribute now that he's starting with his new team.