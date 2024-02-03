Westbrook recorded 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Pistons.

His final bucket of the night gave Westbrook 25,000 points for his career, making him the 25th player in NBA history to achieve that feat -- current teammate James Harden was the last to do it in December. Westbrook has begun to find a rhythm in his role as the floor general on the Clippers' second unit, and over the last 10 games he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.9 threes in 22.5 minutes a contest while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.