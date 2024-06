Westbrook picked up his $4 million player option Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook will return to the Clippers in hopes of helping the team to an NBA championship. The nine-time All-Star averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals across a career-low 22.5 minutes in 68 regular-season games.