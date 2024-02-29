Westbrook posted eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in the Clippers' 116-112 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Despite a poor night shooting, the 2016-17 MVP chipped in three steals to the defensive effort, a significant contribution compared to the one steal he has averaged coming off of the bench. Westbrook played 17 minutes Wednesday, a decline from the 22.3 minutes he has been averaging in the month of February. In Paul George's brief absence (knee), Terance Mann has averaged 26.8 minutes, with sixth-man Norman Powell averaging 26.6 minutes as well. With George expected to return back to the lineup soon, expect the 35-year-old's playing time to decline as Mann and Powell continue to receive significant opportunities.