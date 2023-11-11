Westbrook closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 20 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to Dallas.

Westbrook has been consistent with his scoring figures, but that consistency doesn't mean he's been "good" -- he has failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his eight appearances and hasn't done much in other categories to compensate for the lack of scoring. The days of being an electric point guard who could chip in with a triple-double on any given game are over now, and it seems Westbrook will be nothing more than a secondary alternative in this offensive scheme.