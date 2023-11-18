Westbrook closed with eight points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Friday's 106-100 win over the Rockets.

Westbrook requested to come off the bench for Friday's matchup amid the Clippers' recent skid, and the team managed to snap its losing streak with Terance Mann in the starting lineup. Neither player was particularly effective against the Rockets, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Westbrook continue to come off the bench as long as the team can string together some wins. Despite posting back-to-back single-digit scoring totals, the 35-year-old is averaging 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.5 minutes per game this year.