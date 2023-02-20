Westbrook finalized a contract buyout with the Jazz on Monday and plans to sign with the Clippers upon clearing waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Along with the Bulls, the Clippers were considered one of two frontrunners to sign Westbrook if he became a free agent, and L.A. and the veteran point guard had been negotiating for the past several days. Clearing waivers is merely a formality for Westbrook, who will end up sticking around in Los Angeles after the Lakers shipped him to Utah ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. It's unclear what immediate role Westbrook will have with the Clippers, though it may make sense for head coach Tyronn Lue to keep the 34-year-old in the bench role he filled for the Lakers since L.A. already have two ball-dominant players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the starting five. In terms of fantasy implications, Westbrook's arrival will likely have a negative impact on supporting players like Norman Powell, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris. The veteran guard is yet another addition for a Clippers squad that nearly overhauled its entire second unit at the trade deadline, as the team had already acquired Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee earlier this month.