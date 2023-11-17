Westbrook has requested to come off the bench for Friday's game against Houston, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The Clippers have struggled to put things together since acquiring James Harden from the 76ers, and Westbrook approached the team's coaching staff to request to come off the bench to help the first unit establish more of a rapport. Terance Mann is set to join the starting lineup for the first time this year in Mann's place. Westbrook came off the bench 49 times last season and averaged 16.2 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game during those appearances.