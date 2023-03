Westbrook closed Wednesday's 141-132 win over the Grizzlies with 36 points (13-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 35 minutes.

With Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons) out, Westbrook led the Clippers' offense. His 36 points were a season high, as were his five made triples. He picked up another double-double, as he has double-digit assists in consecutive games, a first in a Clipper uniform. With George out for the last five games, Westbrook has averaged 20.2 points per game. Even when Leonard returns, Westbrook is going to get the opportunity to produce as a secondary option.