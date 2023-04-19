Westbrook contributed 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Westbrook righted the ship after sinking only 15.6 percent of his 19 attempts in Game 1. Although he failed to collect a steal in Game 2, his success on defense was a positive intangible. Westbrook was able to contain Chris Paul effectively, and when Westbrook slid to Booker in the zone defense, he did all he could to keep Booker in check. The Clippers sorely need more offensive production to aid Kawhi Leonard, and Westbrook's contribution will be critical as the team tries to bounce back.