Westbrook ended Tuesday's 113-104 win over the Hornets with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard''s (hip) absence has been a root cause in the Clippers' recent skid, but Westbrook stepped in to join the court with Paul George and James Harden, providing the extra zip needed to end the slump. Seeing the combo on the court on the same time is a rare occurrence, but it happened frequently on Tuesday, especially in the fourth quarter to erase Charlotte's rally.