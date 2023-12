Westbrook chipped in eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 victory over the Kings.

Westbrook has done a great job of embracing his new role thus far, averaging 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals across 20.6 minutes ever since being relegated to the second unit. The Clippers are 10-3 in that span, so expect Westbrook to continue providing that spark off the bench.