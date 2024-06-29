Westbrook exercised his $4 million player option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The nine-time All-Star hasn't been a regular starter in the past two seasons, but he appears to have become comfortable in his role as a lead guard off the bench. Since he would have been unlikely to fetch much more than $4 million on the open market, Westbrook will stick around for a second full season with the Clippers, coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals across a career-low 22.5 minutes in 68 appearances. Westbrook's role could expand during the upcoming season if the Clippers aren't able to retain Paul George -- who is expected to decline his $48.79 million player option for 2024-25 and become an unrestricted free agent -- and don't replace him with another high-usage star.