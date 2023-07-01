Westbrook has re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year worth almost $8 million Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Westbrook spent the 2022-23 season with both the Lakers and Clippers, but he was impressive as a starter for the latter, which prompted the franchise to bring him back on a two-year deal. He logged 21 starts for the Clippers last season and averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, numbers that should make him a solid pick up on a value basis.
