Westbrook finished Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 40 minutes.

After struggling to a four-point, five-turnover outing his last time out in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, Westbrook was able to save face in the second half of the back-to-back set. Though his struggles at the free-throw line continued, Westbrook was otherwise efficient as a shooter and with the ball, committing just one turnover on the day. He should continue to see a slight uptick in his overall production while the Clippers seek secondary playmaking behind Kawhi Leonard in the continued absence of Paul George (knee).