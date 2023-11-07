Westbrook ended Monday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Westbrook may be the Clippers player most likely to be negatively affected by the recent addition of James Harden to the roster, but in the pair's first game together the former showed that he's still capable of putting up a useful stat line. Westbrook finished tied with Harden for second on the team in scoring in the contest while registering a respectable dose of dimes and boards. His final rebound and assist numbers were below his season averages, however, and that may become a reality moving forward with another three-category stat-stuffer in Harden now part of the mix. Westbrook may be able to soften the impact of a reduction in those numbers if he can continue shooting well -- he's posting a 53.3 percent field-goal percentage on the campaign, which is well above his career mark.