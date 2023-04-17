Westbrook produced nine points (3-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 win over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Westbrook couldn't get shots to fall, but the veteran was very effective on defense. His secondary categories helped salvage an otherwise ineffective night on offense. Although Kevin Durant finally heated up in the second half, Westbrook was successful in keeping Durant in check when the two shared the floor. Thanks to superb rebound and assist numbers, he came tantalizingly close to his fifth triple-double of the season.