Westbrook posted eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 loss to Golden State.

Westbrook was largely ineffective in Thursday's loss, ending with more field goal attempts than points and failing to contribute in a big way in other categories. He was coming off two double-doubles in his previous three starts with the Clippers and is averaging 14.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game since joining Los Angeles.