Westbrook had 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 loss to Brooklyn.
Westbrook led all players in Wednesday's contest in assists while finishing as one of six Clippers in double figures in scoring in a loss to the Nets. Westbrook is off to a strong start to the season in Los Angeles, having posted at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in four of his seven appearances.
