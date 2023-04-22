Westbrook notched 37 points (17-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Westbrook did everything he could to lift the Clippers to victory, scoring a game-high 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting. Without both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee), Westbrook has had to play as the primary option on offense, a role that he has not had to do for much of the season. While his individual numbers are great, it appears as though the end is nigh for the Clippers, now headed back to Phoenix down 3-1 in the series.