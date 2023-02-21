Westbrook is expected to finalize his contract with the Clippers late Wednesday or early Thursday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Westbrook has already agreed to a buyout with the Jazz and will formally join the Clippers once he officially clears waivers. Depending on the timing of when he's able to put pen to paper on a deal with the Clippers, Westbrook could practice with his new team Thursday, which would likely put him on track to make his team debut Friday against the Kings in the Clippers' first game out of the All-Star break. If Westbrook doesn't join the team for practice by Thursday, however, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue could wait until Sunday's game in Denver to break the veteran point guard into the rotation. Since Westbrook's signing isn't yet official, Lue and the Clippers brass haven't yet commented whether the nine-time All-Star will usurp Terance Mann as the team's starting point guard, or if he'll settle into the sixth-man role he had filled with the Lakers earlier in the season.