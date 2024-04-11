Westbrook (hand) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Westbrook played 40 minutes during Tuesday's win and picked up a left-hand contusion during the contest. With each of James Harden (foot), Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) joining him on the sidelines Wednesday, expect heavy doses of Bones Hyland, Norman Powell and Brandon Boston in the backcourt. His next chance to play will come Friday against Utah.