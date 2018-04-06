Clippers' Sam Dekker: Best game in a month

Dekker finished with eight points (4-6 FG) and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss at Utah.

Dekker's 14 minutes and eight points were his most in nearly a month. The former Wisconsin star is averaging just over four points and two rebounds in 70 games played this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories