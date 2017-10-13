Play

Clippers' Sam Dekker: Doubtful Friday

Dekker (oblique) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.

Dekker has been working his way back from an oblique injury that caused him to miss Thursday's game. If he doesn't play Friday, he should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener.

