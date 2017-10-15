Clippers' Sam Dekker: Full participant in practice Sunday

Dekker (oblique) was back at practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dekker has recently been sidelined with an oblique strain, but the Clippers were likely just taking it easy on him during what were essentially meaningless preseason games. His return to practice Sunday indicates he should be good to for Thursday's opener against the Lakers, though it's still a bit unclear how many minutes Dekker will be able to take on with Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin absorbing most of the playing time at the two forward spots.