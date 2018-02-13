Clippers' Sam Dekker: Grabs one rebound in Monday's win
Dekker hauled in one rebound in five minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.
Dekker continues to see limited action on most nights. December was his best month thus far this season, and his averages for that month -- 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 19.4 minutes -- only afforded him value in the deepest fantasy leagues. Unless the Clippers suffer a similarly absurd amount of injuries as earlier in the campaign or completely fall out of the race for the playoffs, Dekker likely can't be counted on to play much of a role for the remainder of the year.
More News
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Starting at small forward•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Posts season-best scoring total off bench•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Full participant in practice Sunday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Doubtful Friday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...