Clippers' Sam Dekker: Grabs one rebound in Monday's win

Dekker hauled in one rebound in five minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.

Dekker continues to see limited action on most nights. December was his best month thus far this season, and his averages for that month -- 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 19.4 minutes -- only afforded him value in the deepest fantasy leagues. Unless the Clippers suffer a similarly absurd amount of injuries as earlier in the campaign or completely fall out of the race for the playoffs, Dekker likely can't be counted on to play much of a role for the remainder of the year.