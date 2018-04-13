Clippers' Sam Dekker: Non-factor all season

Dekker saw action in 73 games during the 2017-18 NBA season with the Clippers and averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Dekker averaged just about 12 minutes over the 73 games he played this season and was really not much of a factor off the bench, as he only scored in double figures in eight contests all year long. The former Wisconsin star is about to make around $2.8 million next season and is signed through the 2019-20 season.