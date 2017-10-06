Clippers' Sam Dekker: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Dekker is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
According to coach Doc Rivers, Dekker is "I think, day-to-day...but I know he's out for at least the next game." There's been no word prior to this that he had any risk of missing a contest, so look for further word on what kind of injury he's dealing with.
