Play

Clippers' Sam Dekker: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Dekker is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

According to coach Doc Rivers, Dekker is "I think, day-to-day...but I know he's out for at least the next game." There's been no word prior to this that he had any risk of missing a contest, so look for further word on what kind of injury he's dealing with.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball