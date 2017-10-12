Play

Clippers' Sam Dekker: Ruled out Thursday

Dekker (oblique) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Sacramento, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Dekker missed the Clippers' last preseason game against the Trail Blazers with a left oblique strain. If Danilo Gallinari (foot) also misses Thursday's game, Wesley Johnson will likely join the starting lineup. One question concerning the 23-year-old entering the regular season is his health. Dekker has battled wrist and back injuries during his first two years, both requiring surgeries, resulting in only 80 games played.

