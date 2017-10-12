Clippers' Sam Dekker: Ruled out Thursday
Dekker (oblique) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Sacramento, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
Dekker missed the Clippers' last preseason game against the Trail Blazers with a left oblique strain. If Danilo Gallinari (foot) also misses Thursday's game, Wesley Johnson will likely join the starting lineup. One question concerning the 23-year-old entering the regular season is his health. Dekker has battled wrist and back injuries during his first two years, both requiring surgeries, resulting in only 80 games played.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...