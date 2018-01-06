Clippers' Sam Dekker: Starting at small forward

Dekker will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of ESPN reports.

The Clippers had been starting Wes Johnson at small forward, but they'll give Dekker an opportunity Saturday after the Wisconsin product played 19 minutes and scored eight points off the bench Thursday against the Thunder. It will be the first start of the season for Dekker, who's mostly seen a downturn in playing time this season, even with all of the team's injuries, after coming over from Houston as part of the Chris Paul trade.