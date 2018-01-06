Clippers' Sam Dekker: Starting at small forward
Dekker will start Saturday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of ESPN reports.
The Clippers had been starting Wes Johnson at small forward, but they'll give Dekker an opportunity Saturday after the Wisconsin product played 19 minutes and scored eight points off the bench Thursday against the Thunder. It will be the first start of the season for Dekker, who's mostly seen a downturn in playing time this season, even with all of the team's injuries, after coming over from Houston as part of the Chris Paul trade.
More News
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Posts season-best scoring total off bench•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Full participant in practice Sunday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Doubtful Friday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Clippers' Sam Dekker: Traded to Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...