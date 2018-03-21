Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 15 points in loss

Kilpatrick had 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to Minnesota.

Kilpatrick came out of nowhere to finish with 15 points off the bench. His second 10-day contract will be coming to an end in the next couple of days and there is a chance he is not even picked up after that. He needs to remain on the waivers at this stage.