Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day deal with Clips

Kilpatrick will sign a 10-day contract with the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Kilpatrick began the season in Brooklyn before signing on with the Bucks in mid-December. He went on to fill a minor bench role for Milwaukee, but the 28-year-old was waived Friday in order to make room on the roster for Shabazz Muhammad. Kilpatrick will join a Clippers team in need of backcourt depth after two-way signees Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams both exhausted their NBA eligibility.