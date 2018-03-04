Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: To sign 10-day deal with Clips
Kilpatrick will sign a 10-day contract with the Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Kilpatrick began the season in Brooklyn before signing on with the Bucks in mid-December. He went on to fill a minor bench role for Milwaukee, but the 28-year-old was waived Friday in order to make room on the roster for Shabazz Muhammad. Kilpatrick will join a Clippers team in need of backcourt depth after two-way signees Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams both exhausted their NBA eligibility.
More News
-
Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Plays 26 minutes Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Converted to standard NBA contract•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign two-way deal with Milwaukee•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Nets•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...