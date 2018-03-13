Clippers' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign second 10-day contract with Clippers
Kilpatrick will sign a second 10-day contract with the Clippers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kilpatrick has seen action in just two of the last four games since joining the Clippers, logging a total of 15 minutes. Despite the limited role, the Clippers still like the utility of the 28-year-old guard and will give him a shot to stick around for another week and a half. Kilpatrick is unlikely to see his role grow much if the Clippers don't suffer any injuries in the backcourt, so continue to avoid him for fantasy purposes. Following his second 10-day deal, the Clippers will have to decide whether to sign Kilpatrick for the rest of the season or cut him.
