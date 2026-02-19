Pedulla agreed to a two-year, two-way contract with the Clippers on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, Pedulla had spent the entire season in the G League with the Rip City Remix before attracting the attention of the Clippers, who awarded him one of their vacated two-way slots. Over 36 appearances with Rip City, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 27.7 minutes per contest. He'll be eligible to move between the NBA and G League levels but is still expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the latter league with the Clippers' affiliate in San Diego.