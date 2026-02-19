Pedulla signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Thursday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

After spending time with the Rip City Remix in the G League, Pedulla will join the Clippers on a two-way deal. Still, he'll likely spend most of his time with the G League's San Diego Clippers. Over 36 outings with Rip City this season, the undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 27.7 minutes per contest.