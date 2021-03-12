Ibaka collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Warriors.

Ibaka made light work of what was a disappointing Warriors frontcourt, turning in his fifth double-double of the season. Despite playing as the starting center on most nights, Ibaka has failed to reach any great heights this season. That said, he is the 107th ranked player in standard leagues and it feels like that is where he will float for the remainder of the campaign, making him a 12-team asset, albeit a low-upside one.