Ibaka (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

The 31-year-old was a late scratch for Sunday's win over the Pacers due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, but his absence will be limited to one game. Ibaka is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes this season, and he should reclaim his starting role Wednesday now that he's healthy.