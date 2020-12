Ibaka (back) was a full participant in practices Saturday and Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ibaka's ability to complete all drills on back-to-back days suggests that his absence for Thursday's preseason finale against the Jazz was merely precautionary while he contends with a sore lower back. Clippers head coach Ty Lue named Ibaka the Clippers' starting center earlier in training camp after the veteran inked a two-year deal with the team in the offseason.