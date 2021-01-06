Ibaka recorded three points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to the Spurs.

Ibaka is shooting just 32.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from deep across the past three games, which has tanked his recent fantasy value since he was previously shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. Up next for the Clippers is a two-game series against the Warriors, and Ibaka will have an opportunity to bounce back against a defense that has yet to prove itself.