Ibaka scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 128-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

With the Clippers missing stars Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe), Ibaka stepped up in a big way, recording season-high point and assist totals. Ibaka is the team's leading rebounder and shot blocker this season, but he should see a short-term boost in the offensive categories if Leonard and George both continue to miss time.