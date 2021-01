Ibaka logged 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in Friday's 116-90 win against the Magic.

Ibaka was short of the double-double but tied his season high in blocks. Ibaka's previous two performances (12.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.0 BPG) without George or Leonard show he does not depend on them to provide production. Considering that, Ibaka should remain a stable and serviceable two-way option for fantasy managers who have him.