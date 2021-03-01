Ibaka had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.

The Clippers took their second loss in three games, but it was a solid individual effort for Ibaka, who's now scored in double-figures in three straight games -- his longest such streak since late January. He registered his fourth double-double and his 15th multi-block game of the season.