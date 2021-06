Ibaka (back) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's Game 2 against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ibaka is still in Los Angeles, so at this point it seems likely that he will remain out for Thursday's contest. Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac should continue to handle the bulk of the frontcourt minutes for the Clippers until Ibaka is able to return.