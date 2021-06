Ibaka (back) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ibaka is expected to miss a third straight game due to a back injury that he aggravated in Game 2. The Clippers will presumably continue to lean on a small-ball lineup. Ivica Zubac came off the bench during Game 4, with Nicolas Batum getting the start in his place.