Ibaka posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Sunday's 129-115 win over the Knicks.

Ibaka was slightly less productive on the boards than usual, but he remained productive on the scoreboard while shooting 83.3 percent from the floor in the win. The 31-year-old has now scored in double figures during each of the last six contests while averaging 7.8 rebounds per game during that time.