Ibaka tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with two rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's victory over the Nuggets.

Ibaka has scored exactly 15 points in 21 minutes in each of the first two games of the campaign, providing a glimpse of the role he will be expected to fill as the team's starting center. The limited minutes may ultimately affect Ibaka's scoring potential, especially since he's unlikely to keep up the 68.8 percent field-goal rate he has posted thus far. Still, Ibaka appears to be a nice fit with the Clippers in the early going.