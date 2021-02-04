Ibaka posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 20 minutes of action in the Clippers' 121-99 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Ibaka has now connected from beyond the arc in seven of his past eight games, including 6-of-9 over his previous three. He has quietly added a functional three-point stroke to his game dating back to last season. Ibaka is shooting 39.7 percent on 2.8 long-range attempts per game, as well as 51.4 percent from the field overall.